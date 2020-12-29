NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vintage Station North, located in Mt. Juliet, is just one of the new developments aiming to keep up with the growing demand to live in Wilson County.
"We are just really excited to offer residents a fantastic quality of life," developer and Partner with Imagine1 Company Matt Gardner said.
A quality of life that may also need to maximize space more than ever before and why this development opted to offer workspace for lease.
"Not all our residential spaces are designed to work every day for work weeks on end," Gardner said. "In a post COVID work world (the offices will still be) able to have someone who wants to work remotely, maybe part time, or day a week."
Vintage Station North is also located alongside the Mt. Juliet train station. It will take all of 22 minutes for residents to get to Nashville.
"We are the first true project design to be a transit-oriented development from the get-go in middle Tennessee," Gardner said. "Our residents have all the great things that Mount Juliet has to offer (with) the lifestyle, but they can walk straight out of the unit and jump on the train and they’re in downtown (Nashville)."
It's that delicate balance between suburban and downtown lifestyle they believe is drawing folks to Wilson County, and why Vintage Station North is offering both apartments and town homes.
"Mount Juliet traditionally has your nice, classic, garden apartment buildings. We definitely did want to bring something that was of a higher density," Gardner said.
Vintage Station North first started leasing out units in December and still has 90 percent of their units still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.