NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - There's a new kind of apartment complex coming to Nashville's Midtown and the cool part about it-- you don't have to rent an apartment to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Located on Division and 19th Avenue, Kenect Midtown will feature 420 studio and three bedroom apartments that are leasing now, but will start filling up this spring.
For tenants looking to rent a studio apartment, no space was wasted. About 80% of the apartments come fully furnished with pull out desks and eating spaces and a Murphy bed. With a push of a button, the bed folds down right over your couch and coffee table-- no moving required.
"This is really nice, especially for someone moving here, trying to save on moving costs, or maybe you're just in a pinch and need a furnished place," says Yasha Loera-Gracia, Leasing and Membership Lead at Kenect Midtown. "No space was wasted. We've really maximized the space with custom-made furniture."
Midtown was chosen as a central location to downtown and Music Row, with walkability at the front of mind.
"We're really catering to a target audience of these transient professionals that are new to Nashville, who wanna experience the midtown lifestyle and have it for an affordable value," says Carroll Van Hook-Weaver, Executive Director of Kenect Midtown. "We've been scouring Nashville for 5 or 6 years now. This didn't just happen overnight. With 137 people moving here a day, it made sense to come to midtown to offer that affordable luxury and people can get a lot of value for their dollar."
You don't have to be a resident to take advantage of everything Kenect has to offer. The co-working spaces are the biggest draw and you can rent the space with a daily pass or a monthly membership. That membership gets you access to all business related aspects, including a headshot studio and resume building sessions, as well as access to a their fitness center and pool.
The co-working space will open to the public in June. For more information on rates or information about leasing an apartment, click here.
