NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A two-alarm fire destroyed an apartment building Monday night at an apartment complex near Nashville International Airport.
For reasons still under investigation, a building caught fire at the Hickory Creek Apartments on Vultee Blvd, destroying 24 units.
Our personnel are working hard to keep this fire from damaging the left part of the building. They are tring to save as much of the property as they can right now. pic.twitter.com/pIo05a2c6X— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 21, 2020
"One thing that was noted as the occupants left, they left their doors open which served as fuel to the fire and made it that much more difficult to get a handle on," said Nashville Fire Inspector Kendra Loney.
Multiple crews with Nashville Dire Department responded to the fire, but were later evacuated due to safety concerns. The building was deemed a total loss.
No one was injured in the fire, though a member of the Nashville Fire crew was hit by a Lyft driver near the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.