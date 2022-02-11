Apartment building catches fire in White Bridge

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Fire responded to an apartment fire in White Bridge on Friday morning.
Nashville Fire trucks arrived at an apartment complex just after 7 a.m. on White Bridge Road between Oakmont Circle and Kendall Drive.
According to crews at the scene, a bed in building D caught fire when the tenants were away. Authorities reported no injuries.
Metro Police blocked off the road in both directions on Friday morning while fire crews worked the building.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. News4 will update as more information is made available.
