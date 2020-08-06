MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The Associated Press is reporting Bill Hagerty has won the Republican Senate primary in Tennessee.

There were 15 Republicans and 5 Democrats vying to replace retiring Republican Senator Lamar Alexander.

Former Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Hagerty was endorsed by President Donald Trump or U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn for the Senate seat.

“That Conservative values that I represent are Tennessee values and that a vote for me is a vote in support of President Trump who has given me his complete and total endorsement," Hagerty said.

Hagerty gave a victory speech around 9 p.m. just a few minutes after his main rival Dr. Manny Sethi gave a three-minute concession speech.

Alexander released a statement on Hagerty's win.

"Congratulations to Bill Hagerty on tonight’s impressive victory, and to Manny Sethi for his strong campaign. I’m proud to support Bill for the Senate seat once held by Howard Baker and Fred Thompson. He will be a terrific United States Senator.”

After his victory, Hagerty also released the following statement:

“Thank you to the Republican voters of Tennessee. I’m honored and humbled to have the support of so many Christian conservatives across our great state. I also want to thank my Lord and Savior - through Him all things are possible. I’m also grateful for the 'complete and total' support of President Trump, as well as Vice President Pence, Senator Blackburn and so many conservatives who agree that we need more Trump conservatives in the United States Senate. Now more than ever, we need strong conservative Senators who will not kowtow to the angry liberal mob that is tearing apart the fabric of the America we love. President Trump won’t stand for it, and neither will I. In the Senate, I will stand with President Trump and Senator Blackburn to support our law enforcement officers, defend the right to life by defunding Planned Parenthood, confirm constitutionalist judges and protect our Tennessee conservative values. Again, I am humbled by your strong support and I will continue to fight every day to be your United States Senator.”

Hagerty will now go against Marquita Bradshaw, the winner of the Democratic Senate primary, in November to succeed retiring Republican U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander.

Sethi, who is a surgeon, called himself a conservative outsider, but has been criticized by his own party. Some Republicans said he was hiding a liberal record.

Shortly after Hagerty won, Sethi gave his concession speech to supporters at his campaign.

Sethi and Hagerty announced Wednesday they had been tested for COVID-19 after attending the Hamilton GOP dinner.

The news comes after the Hamilton County Health Department revealed a person who attended the Lincoln Day Dinner event at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Friday, July 31, did so while in their infectious period. Anyone who attended the event was recommended to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor their symptoms.