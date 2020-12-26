Explosion damages downtown businesses, injures at least three

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As authorities search property in Antioch, the Associated Press reports someone associated with that property is a person of interest in connection with the explosion in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

Multiple senior federal law enforcement officials told NBC News Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching the home of Anthony Quinn Warner. The investigation is taking place at the 63-year-old's home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch.

The Associated Press is reporting after talking with a law enforcement official that "investigators regard a person associated with the property as a person of interest." 

These announcements come after an explosion occurred inside a RV outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North around 6:45 a.m. Metro Police said the incident was "an intentional act." The explosion damaged 41 businesses and injured at least three people. 

“I am confident that we have the team to get to the bottom of this," US Attorney Don Cochran said.

The FBI, ATF, Metro Police, and the mayor said tips have been pouring in as authorities are working around the clock. While no arrests have been made, authorities said they have received more than 500 tips. 

“Nashville is safe and that there are no known threats at this time,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said.  

Sources told News4 authorities found human remains near the RV and are investigating whether they were from an innocent person or someone involved in the explosion.

Drake asks for patience as they continue their investigation. 

"The federal government is in charge of the scene, and they will collapse the scene as much as possible," Drake said in a video posted on the mayor's Twitter page. "Know that your businesses are safe. We have law enforcement officers at each corner to protect the area. No one will be allowed access to your business."

Any impacted business owners and residents affected by the ongoing investigation are asked to fill out the form at http://hub.nashville.gov for further assistance.

FBI said they are increasing their investigative footprint. They have 250 agents on the ground between them and the ATF. They are starting on the exterior of the footprint and working their way in.

The FBI added they are hoping that they can be done with the outer areas in a "day or so."

On Friday, there is a curfew in place tonight after an explosion downtown sent three people to the hospital. The explosion happened outside the AT&T building near 2nd and Commerce.

Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order putting a curfew on most of downtown; this includes Broadway and the James Robertson Parkway. The curfew will not be lifted until Sunday night.

The FBI is encouraging anyone with images, videos, or other information related to the explosion to submit them via their online tip line. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call 615-75-CRIME or can submit a tip to the FBI by clicking here.

Cochran called Nashvillains tough and said the actions of six Metro officers are "the reason there was no loss of life."

 

