NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Changes are coming to the visitor policy at Opry Mills mall next month.
The management said it would implement a youth supervision program starting on Sept. 10. That means anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult, age 21 or older when visiting the mall after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
