NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The group that produces the Antiques Roadshow for PBS is suspending production due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The group had planned a May 12th event at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, and had dozens of ticketed attendees.
They plan to communicate directly with ticket holders as they schedule the future dates, and will follow advice from state and federal health organizations for all guidance.
Updates will also be posted on the On Tour page of the Antiques Roadshow website.
