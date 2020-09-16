NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many businesses have been struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s one industry in particular that’s thriving: antique stores.
It took a global pandemic and people cooped up in their homes to be on the hunt for a refresh this summer. Furniture sales have risen tremendously, among other home accessories, particularly desks since so many people are working from home these days.
“A lot of desks have gone out the door,” says Lauren Bugg, CEO of GasLamp Antiques. “A lot of chairs. A lot of side tables. Useful furniture is what I call it.”
After having to close for two months due to Metro government orders, Bugg wasn’t sure how business would be when they reopened. But the outcome has been phenomenal.
“It was slow at first,” she explains, “But things have picked up and this last month we did a good 20% more than we’ve ever done in any month, including December around Christmastime. December is usually our biggest month.”
GasLamp has been in Nashville for 16 years. After all that time, August 2020 has been the best month they’ve ever seen, raking in $360,000 in sales in just one month.
The way things are still going, they’re on track to see another great month again for September.
For anyone wanting to visit GasLamp or GasLamp Too Antiques, you can shop safely with wide aisles to stay socially distanced and hand sanitizer stations set up all over.
Both stores are located in the 100 Oaks area on Powell Avenue next to Home Depot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.