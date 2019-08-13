NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- An Antioch woman is facing federal embezzlement charges after her employer found she had taken more than $200,000.
In a release from the U.S. Attorney's office in Nashville, 51-year-old Ilaine T. Newby is accused of embezzling approximately $206,000 from her employer between November of 2014 and June of 2018.
The Smyrna company, only identified as C.A., employed Newby as their comptroller, responsible for the company's finances, including managing the monthly financial reports, book keeping activities, and the company's bank accounts.
Over the course of the nearly four years, she is accused of using a company credit card for personal expenses that include the purchase of an SUV, payment of tuition to the University of Arizona.
Newby is accused of concealing her financial activities by falsifying entries in the company's general ledger, as well as manipulating financial reports provided to the business owner.
The Smyrna Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.
She is facing three charges of wire fraud related to her embezzlement activities. Newby faces a potential 20 year sentence in addition to a fine of $250,000 for each count.
