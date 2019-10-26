It’s been nearly three weeks since the deadly Antioch stabbing that killed a mother, her son, and injured her daughter.
On Saturday Thurgood Marshall Middle School honored the life of 13-year-old Jayden Taylor.
Dozens of family, friends, and former teachers wore purple ribbons and shared heartfelt stories about Jayden.
Lewis Taylor, Jayden’s father said Saturday's celebration of his life was difficult.
“I wanted to cry, but my daughters I have to be strong for them. I just held it in. I never knew he knew all these people. It’s just amazing. I knew he was a good kid, I knew he knew a lot of people. I didn’t think he knew this much,"said Taylor.
Taylor said Thurgood Marshall faculty and students have provided a lot of support and comfort.
“They helped us in so many ways, I can’t even explain. They have been there since day one when this happened and they never left our side,"said Taylor.
The principal said it gave them an opportunity to pay their respects as a school.
“His funeral was in Chicago and a lot of us wanted to have an opportunity to come together just to show how much he meant to us and to honor him," said Principal Joseph Gilkes.
Jayden’s father said he and his family have a long journey of healing ahead of them.
“I’m going to tell you the truth every night I think about him and you know it hurts. Nobody ever wants to lose a child, but that happened. We’ll just have to take it one day at a time. I know we have a long road ahead and it’s not over,"said Taylor.
Principal Gilkes told News4 there will be a tree planting ceremony on Tuesday at the school.
Students will be releasing 13 balloons in honor of Jayden’s 13 years of life.
