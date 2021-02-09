ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) – Plans are underway to build a police precinct in Antioch. It’ll be at Murfreesboro Pike and Edge-O-Lake Drive.
The property doesn’t look like much now, but neighbors have high hopes.
"I think it would help deter some of the crime,” a woman who didn’t want to be identified said.
She said the precinct is long overdue.
"This area has escalated with crime. At night, we hear shootings at all times of night,” she said.
Mayor John Cooper unveiled his capital spending plan. Included in that was a southeast police precinct for $12 million.
"No one should have to live in a community where they don't feel safe,” Metro Council Member Tanaka Vercher said.
Vercher represents the area. She’s been one of the biggest advocates for the precinct.
"What really spoke to me as a council member was the neighbors were calling me before they were calling the police and that indicated to me that we had a critical breakdown,” Vercher said.
Right now, the South and Hermitage precincts cover calls in the area. Those zones will shrink with a new precinct.
The city said that means officers can respond faster to calls in the area.
"We need to have that presence because we're the fasting growing area in Nashville,” another woman who didn’t want to be identified said.
Safety is key for neighbors, but the possibility of more police presence is giving some pause.
"It's going to definitely spook some people out now,” Elijah Alilenour, a neighbor said.
Alilenour said that could mean neighbors moving away. He won’t know for sure until the precinct is built and open.
Right now, the city is estimating it will take at least 24 to 30 months to complete.
In 2019, the eight precincts responded to 238,082 calls. The two precincts that cover the Antioch area, South and Hermitage, answered about a third of those calls.
