Antioch neighbors are fed up.
They want changes to a dangerous stretch of road, in order to slow cars down. Several careless drivers are veering off the road, and into the front yards of homes along Billingsgate Road.
Neighbors say they've repeatedly asked Metro Public Works to get involved, asking for a guard-rail, speed bumps, anything to slow cars down.
The problem neighbors say, is there is a blind turn along Billingsgate that cars take it too fast, and end up over-correcting. When they do, they usually end up right in the front yards of homes.
“It makes me nervous for my family, it makes me nervous for the sake of my home,” says Crystal Owens.
Owens lives right next to Billingsgate Road. She's seen at least seven accidents on this road in the last year.
“It's terrifying, particularly when you're in doors and you hear the revving of engines and the speeders that go through,” said Owens. “It's really misjudged. Then, those drivers tend to try and correct it, and end up in my yard.”
Many people use the road as a shortcut to access I-24.
One accident, a car went right into her yard near the front porch of the house.
“That was the most terrifying, because it was the closest,” Owens said.
She says she’s repeatedly reached out to city officials to inquire about the installation of speed bumps or a guardrail.
“I haven't seen any progress at this point,” Owens said. “I'm told they won't put a guardrail in a neighborhood. However, I drive through Nashville and I see them everywhere, protecting various homes around the community.”
Owens and other neighbors say this is not just a homeowners issue, but rather an issue of public safety.
