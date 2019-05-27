NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Antioch neighborhood is on edge after a man was shot dead outside his Sterry Court home over the weekend.

Larry Claybaker, 78, was dead for hours before anyone knew about it. Police were called to the home just before 9 a.m. Sunday after he was found lying dead beside his car.

Neighbors heard the shots early Sunday morning. Some thought it was a car backfiring while others said they hear gunfire all the time.

Claybaker was propped up against his car in his driveway for eight hours before anyone knew what had happened.

Police discovered that the gunfire was heard sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday.

Teresa, one of Claybaker’s neighbors who only wanted to be identified by her first name, heard what she initially thought was gunfire, but quickly dismissed it.

“About 12 o’clock, I heard three gunshots, but thought maybe it was a car backfiring,” said Teresa.

Her husband woke up around 9 a.m. and his next door neighbor dead by his car.

Police believe robbery was a motive for the shooting.

"My husband had walked outside, and said he had seen Clay, hanging outside of the car, his legs, were kind of dangling," said Teresa.

Neighbors said Claybaker was one of the first people to move into the neighborhood when it was being built in the early 1970s. They said he was a good neighbor.

Teresa and her husband have lived next door to Claybaker on Sterry Court for decades.

“It’s very upsetting. I’ve known him. He was a real nice guy. His wife passed away about 10 years ago. They were both nice people,” said Teresa.

Police said witnesses saw a small blue hatchback, possibly a Toyota, driving away.

Police said if anyone has information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.