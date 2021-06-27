NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An Antioch man has been arrested in relation to a Sunday morning crash that killed a man sitting in his broken down vehicle.
Carlos Cruz-Gomez, 23, of Antioch is charged with Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication and Driving without a License after he struck and killed William Klomp, Jr., 43.
Klomp's Ford Focus had broken down on the right shoulder of I-24 west near Haywood Lane around 1:25 a.m.
While Klomp remained in the car waiting for assistance, Cruz-Gomez, driving a Chevrolet Ecoline van, left his lane and collided with the Ford Focus.
Cruz-Gomez admitted to police to drinking four beers and two mixed drinks. An open container of beer was also found in the van.
He is being held in lieu of $80,000 bond.
