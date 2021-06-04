William Crowder
ANTIOCH, TENN. (WSMV) - An Antioch man has been arrested and charged after being accused of possessing childlike sex dolls in his home.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit began investigating the case in October 2020 when information was relayed that William Crowder, 52, ordered a childlike sex doll to be shipped to his home.

A search warrant was executed at Crowder's residence where at least six childlike sex dolls, some dressed in children's clothing, were discovered in the home.

On May 19, 2021, the Davidson County Grand Jury charged Crowder with six counts of Possession of Childlike Sex Dolls and one count of Selling, Distributing, or Transporting a Childlike Sex Doll.

Crowder was arrested and booked into Davidson County Jail Friday and is being held on $30,000 bond.

