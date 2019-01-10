HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Antioch man is in custody after allegedly stealing a trailer worth $8,000 in Hendersonville.
The Hendersonville Police Department said the trailer was stolen on Monday and was found in Murfreesboro later that day.
Freddy Rivera was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of theft of property over $2,500.
The 34-year-old's bond is set at $5,000. He is being held at the Sumner County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 615-822-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can be submitted anonymously by texting 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.