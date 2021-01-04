When Metro council member Joy Styles heard about the bombing, she was devastated.
"I mean, to think that someone would take the time to set off a bomb on Christmas day," said Styles who represents District 32.
Then when she learned the bomber, was from Antioch, the district she loves and represents, "I was very surprised. I did not think that it would be someone so close to home," said Styles.
So much has been done to revitalize the area
Right now Century Farms is under construction.
The Global Mall is in the midst of an overhaul.
"We're seeing other businesses interested in locating their corporate offices out here because they know this is a good place to be," said Styles.
Still for some it's hard to ignore the fact that the movie theater attack, the church shooting, and Waffle House shooting all happened in Antioch.
"It's not the area. These are isolated incidents that happened to have happened out in the Southeast side of the city. That is by no means a statement of who we are as a people," said Styles.
Styles said it's a stigma that needs to be broken.
She said she wants people to know this isn't an Antioch problem, rather a world wide mental health problem.
"Are we reaching people that are in need? The more that I hear about this bomber and hear about the isolated life that he led, or the fact that there was a previous report that he was building the bomb in the RV, why didn't we follow up with that," said Styles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.