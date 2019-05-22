An unlikely relationship.
Kindergartners share a school building with high school students in Antioch as they wait for their new elementary school to open.
A wake up call to be on their best behavior.
That’s how high school students from Intrepid describe the experience of having five and six year old's watch their every move.
Now they’re having an end of the year field together. Hanone Luak is a sophomore at Intrepid who formed a special bond with these kindergartners and found a love of children.
“Little kids do copy what they see older kids do because they tend to think that it’s okay," Hanone Luak says.
She says some kids in her high school used to be reckless, not thinking their actions through. Since the kindergartners arrived, there’s a new found joy in the building.
“Ever since the kindergartners were there, everyone was smiling more and we’ve learned to be much more mature," Luak tells me.
Kenisha Hawthorne is the assistant principal at Kipp Antioch College Prep. She saw this shared building between her kindergartens and high school students as the perfect opportunity for change.
“Often times kids who have had behavior issues want to do the right thing in front of five and six year olds because they want to be a leader," Hawthorne says.
She says many high school students have come to her, thanking her for bringing the little kids into their lives. Some of them even asking how they can become a teacher.
“Every child has that in them. It’s our responsibility as teachers to make sure we tap into what that is for them," Hawthorne says.
Although Kipp Antioch College Prep's new school will be open in the fall, there’s a desire on both sides to continue these lifelong relationships.
