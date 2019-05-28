You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Antioch Church Shooting Trial

Antioch church shooter sentenced to Life without Parole

  • ,
    ,
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Burnette Chapel Church of Christ accused shooter Emanuel Samson

Burnette Chapel Church of Christ accused shooter Emanuel Samson

 

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Convicted church shooter Emanuel Samson learned Tuesday he will be spending the rest of his life in prison. 

The jury returned a unanimous verdict of life in prison with no possibility of parole, this after the church said they did not want the state to seek the death penalty.

Samson was convicted Friday on all 43 counts against him for opening fire at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch back in 2017, killing a woman.

Day 5: Emanuel Samson found guilty on all 43 counts in deadly Antioch church shooting

Pastor Joey Spann said it's been a struggle to want the man they once knew spend his life in prison, but he doesn't have an issue with the version of Samson presented in court spending time behind bars.

Church members also realize that this isn't the final chapter.

"When we go home, Melanie is still gone, memories are still there; the memorial garden, that parking spot," said Pastor Spann, "I felt relieved, we saw him cry, it's not a sense of nobody wins but we feel like justice has happened."

Starting the morning, the defense played a prerecorded deposition with Samson's psychiatrist who testified about his mental illness.

News4 will be live in the courtroom all day as the sentencing hearing continues. You can follow updates from Rebecca Cardenas on Twitter and we will be streaming the hearing live here on WSMV.com and on Facebook.

MORE COVERAGE: Antioch Church Shooting Trial

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Bethany Reese joined News4 at a reporter in October 2018.

Reporter

Rebecca Cardenas is a Murrow-award winning journalist who joined News4 as a reporter in September 2017. She currently covers the court systems in Middle Tennessee.

Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee and beyond on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.