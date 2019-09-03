Antioch church shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Antioch church shooter may never spend another second outside a state prison after being sentenced to life without parole, plus nearly 300 years, at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday.
Emmanuel Samson was convicted on dozens of charges earlier this year after opening fire at Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in 2017.
One person was killed and several others were injured before one of the church members stopped him.
Members of the church testified at the sentencing hearing on Tuesday. Each talked about how those few minutes of horror have impacted every day of their lives since then.
“Stepping into the foyer with the bodies, and the moaning, and walking past (Pastor) Joey (Spann), there was nothing in his eyes. He’s been a part of my life since I was young,” said church member Rhonda Langford.
Since the trial, Spann has said repeatedly the event will never truly be over, they are just entering the next chapter.
Other church members agreed, saying they are always worried with every slammed door, every odd noise and living in fear.
“Not a single day goes by that it hasn’t affected us, but we’re not going to let it rule us,” said Spann. “We didn’t want him to think he’s changed our life. We didn’t want him to have control in that are, but he’s affected every area of our life.”
Before the shooting, Samson spent some time attending the church.
In court on Tuesday, Samson sat silently, listening to the church members speak.
He did testify during the trial, but said he has little memory of anything that happened.
