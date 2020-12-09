NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The holiday season is underway and some small business owners are trying to get their product out the door. But some say their packages sit up to a week at the post office before they’re sent off to customers.
For 12 years, Ben Cunningham has shipped small figurines, car remote start systems, and GPS trackers from his home. His company is called Sound Extreme and he sends 100 to 300 packages a day. But when he drops the packages off at the Royal Parkway post office location, he says they sit there for a week before they are scanned. He says he still has 1,000 packages sitting at that location.
“None of them are scanned on the day we drop them off, they are scanned seven days later,” says Cunningham.
He says he’s told to put the packages on the dock, but he couldn’t fit them on there due to the high volume of other packages.
“I know they are overwhelmed and I’m not trying to be impatient with the post office,” Cunningham says. “But my main priority is just don’t leave them sitting in a trailer for seven days before you scan them.”
News4 reached out the United States Postal Service. They said they hired seasonal employees and allocated others to meet the needs. They also say they are seeing progress at centers in Nashville and hope to return to normal quickly.
“Yesterday I got 200 messages, about an hour and a half of my time was spent with “where’s my package? Why isn’t it scanned? I want my money back”, all that good stuff.”
Cunningham says he could be out $15,000 if customers keep requesting refunds.
“It’s like a triple whammy if you think about it,” Cunningham comments. “They’ll get their money back, but the product is still out there. And the post office won’t help me.”
Cunningham says he can’t afford UPS or FedEx shipping costs, so he’ll stick with USPS Priority shipping to keep customers happy.
Here is a statement from the USPS:
The 640,000 employees of the U.S Postal Service across the nation are proud to provide an essential service to our customers during the pandemic and to meet unprecedented challenges of this extraordinary year.
USPS has faced challenges recently due to COVID-19 at the same time mail volumes have dramatically increased. We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as we approach our busiest weeks, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resources.
There has already been progress at the Nashville Processing and Distribution Center and we are confident that our processing and delivery will return to normal levels quickly.
As we do each year, the Postal Service reminds customers to send mail and packages early to avoid glitches. For additional holiday information and resources, including mailing deadlines and packaging tips, check out the USPS holiday newsroom.
We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.