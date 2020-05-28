NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to some health experts antibody testing may be the best weapon we have right now to help COVID-19 patients.
The Red Cross wants recovered patients to donate their plasma to help those who are the sickest.
Angela Griffith was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early April.
She just recently donated her plasma and is encouraging others to do the same.
“Personally, I dont feel that there is any reason why you wouldn’t do this, said Griffith.
Griffith said she considers herself lucky.
“When I got diagnosed with COVID I had very little symptoms.”
The Red Cross said there is still a need for more recovered COVID patients to donate their plasma.
“It contains antibodies against the virus. We transfuse it people who are still ill with the virus. The antibodies will target the virus to help it clear faster and hopefully allow for a more rapid recovery,” said Dr. Baia Lasky.
Doctors said there is a window of time for you to donate the plasma.
“The levels of antibodies are highest between four weeks and four months after the infection and then after that it starts to decrease,” said Dr. Lasky.
If you are a former COVID patient who was symptomatic and have fully recovered covered and you’re interested in donating your, plasma click here.
