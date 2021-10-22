NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An anti-Biden flag is flying in a Donelson man's front yard is upsetting many of his neighbors.
Kevin Sisco's flag, which reads "F--- Biden, and f--- you for voting for him," is directly across from Stanford Montessori Elementary School. It's disgruntled many of his neighbors because of the flag's proximity to children and churches.
"I just can't imagine why any responsible adult would put that in their yard, regardless of how they feel," Carla Baron, who lives a street down, said.
Sisco spoke to News 4 on Friday, expressing his frustration in President Biden's politics. He said those politics have taken a toll on him and his work as a contractor.
"What I wish is that everybody in the world would have this national debt clock," Sisco said, acknowledging the U.S. federal government is near $29 trillion debt. "Those children owe $86,820 dollars in income tax. Seriously? And everybody is upset about a word, F."
News 4 reached out to a nearby church and Metro Nashville Public Schools, saying the flag is upsetting.
"I would just be heartbroken that people were so irresponsible that they didn't care about little kids seeing that and having to explain why there's so much hatred and dissension," Baron said.
Despite the profane flag, attorney Daniel Horowitz says it is protected by the First Amendment, writing in part:
"Speech does not lose First Amendment protection simply because it is offensive, hateful, or controversial; to the contrary, our courts have held that that is 'the speech most in need of First Amendment protection.'"
While his flag is being interpreted by many as bad manners, Sisco insists he wants civility. However, he told News 4 he doesn't intend on taking it down.
