NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Another weekend, another round of closures along Interstate 440.

Starting Friday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m., I-440 EB to Hillsboro Pike southbound, Nolensville Pike northbound to I-440 westbound, and I-40 EB to I-440 EB on-ramp will be closed until Sunday at 5 a.m.

Detours include West End Avenue to I-440 east, I-65 and I-24.

