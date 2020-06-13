NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another March for Justice is scheduled for Saturday evening at 5 p.m. in Nashville.
The march, planned by Black Lives Matter Nashville, will begin at Legislative Plaza in Nashville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in remembrance of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, two victims of police brutality.
Starting at Legislative Plaza, the march will go through various locations in downtown Nashville.
There will also be opportunities for discussion and conversation about racial justice and police brutality.
Social distancing is encouraged and marchers will be asked to march 6-feet apart from each other.
Posters and signs are welcome, but are asked to remain respectful. Marchers are also encouraged to bring water as the weather may be warm.
Participants will be asked to park near First Baptist Church near Capitol Hill on Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
Last week, thousands attended a March for Justice rally in Nashville.
Another event called Defend Black Lives Block Party is scheduled for Sunday afternoon outside Nashville City Hall.
