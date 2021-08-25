NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mixed-use high-rise building is set to be the newest addition to Green Hills, located at 2025 Richard T. Jones, where the old fire station was for years.
Brentwood-based GBT Realty is backing the 16-story building, which is set to have more than 100 high-end living units, as well as restaurant, office, and retail space below. Records submitted to the city show that this will be called Eden House. Nashville-based Gresham Smith will be the architect. The 0.87-acre lot was purchased for $4 million in 2019.
This would be the second skyscraper to be built in this particular area of Nashville, just a stone's throw away from the first. Back in 2018, the Vertis opened off Hillsboro Road bringing 18-stories of apartments, offices, and multiple restaurant offerings.
Groundbreaking is set to begin early next year with an eyed opening date in 2023.
