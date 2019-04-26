NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Additional arrest warrants have been issued in connection to a stabbing during a dispute on Monday at a north Nashville funeral home, according to police.

Police said a charge of felony aggravated assault has been issued against Talisa Rollins, 30, for her alleged role in the dispute at Terrell Broady Funeral Home on Clarksville Pike that led to the non-critical stabbing of the deceased’s sister.

Rollins and Angel Chatman, 28, the ex-girlfriend of the deceased, were in a group of persons that arrived at the funeral home for visitation at 1 p.m. They were told by family members that they were not welcome there.

The parties began to argue, during which Angel Chatman was reported to have pulled a knife and cut the sister of the deceased on her back.

Rollins is alleged to have pulled a pistol and threatened two family members.

They left the building and got into Angel Chatman’s Infiniti SUV. Angel Chatman put the vehicle in reverse and struck a pickup truck that was pulling into the funeral home parking lot.

The passenger in the pickup truck, the deceased’s brother, got out of the truck. Angel Chatman was reported to have put the SUV in reverse and pinned the brother between her vehicle and the truck. The deceased’s brother and sister were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and released.

Angel Chatman surrendered on Monday afternoon. Travonda Chatman, Angel’s sister, was originally identified as a suspect, but charges were later dropped when it was determined she did not participate in the violence.

Rollins remains free. Anyone knowing Rollins’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.