CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An anonymous donor is spreading some holiday cheer to police officers in Clarksville.
The generous person left envelopes with cash in them on five separate patrol cars.
"That was very kind and will be shared between officers on different shifts," said the police department in a tweet.
One of the cards contained a $20 bill and read, "Thanks for everything you do! Have lunch on me."
