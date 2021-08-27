WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Families of the 20 people killed in the catastrophic Humphreys County flooding won't have to pay a dime for funeral services after an anonymous donor pledged to cover the entire cost.

News4 confirmed the anonymous donor had paid for the funeral services in full on Thursday.

In total, 20 people were killed in the flooding, including seven-month-old twins Ryan and Rileigh Rigney, two-year-old Kellen Burrow, 7-year-old Lucy Conner and 15-year-old Lilly Bryant.

On Friday a community memorial service will be held on Courthouse Square in downtown Waverly at 7 p.m..