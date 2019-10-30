An anonymous couple paid for adoption fees at a local shelter

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - More than a dozen animals are up for adoption and you don’t have to pay the adoption fees.

A couple paid the adoption fees for 35 animals.

It totaled out to be $205 dollars.

All these dogs and cats who have a special tag letting people know the adoption fees have been paid for.

Staff here at the shelter tells said the couple walked in, asked how much it would cost to pay for them all and pulled out their wallet.

“They wanted every animal to have homes  and they didnt want something as silly as costs to be in the way,” said Baileigh Beck, animal care technician at Rutherford County Paws.

One woman said it was a surprise she is very grateful for.

“It’s incredible. I already had to go by the grocery store, make sure I had food, bedding, toys, all that. Having the adoption fees honestly cut my costs in half,” said Anna Fox.

If you’re interested in adopting any of the animals you have to be approved.

The animal shelter is reminding people this is still a huge responsibility and they want to ensure they’re going into loving homes.

