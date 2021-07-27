NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville couple is stepping up to help out two elderly women who fell victim to an IT scam. The two sisters received a $500 donation from an anonymous stranger.

After seeing the two older sisters' story on a News4 "Call 4 Action" story, the couple reached out to the News4 team stating they would like to send them a $500 check.

When Wanda Christian first spoke about her story, she wanted to no reveal her face in fear of retaliation. Now, she's longer afraid to show face. She is happy that someone wants to help them.

"I mean, when I got that call…it was just like...Oh man! Naw," Christian said. "It was just like it was a good feeling! But, I just couldn’t believe it! And I said, well somebody out there you know, sees it see what’s going on. You know, it’s still good people out there, somewhere!”

The couple who donated wanted to remain anonymous, but issued this statement:

"We were inspired by these ladies efforts to make sure this scam wasn’t perpetrated on others," the anonymous donor said. "Many of us have elders that love us and assist us with our mistakes and these ladies could’ve been our grandmother or aunt. After having a conversation with."