NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Changes are seen all over for events that are being impacted by COVID-19, and American Legion Auxiliary is not immune.
For the first time, their largest fundraising event, an annual poppy drive, will be hosted as a virtual event.
Normally, you would see volunteers out in your community working to gather donations to assist local veterans with aid, relief and comfort whether it be for them directly or their dependents.
In order to obtain as many donations as possible, Unit 82 of the American Legion Auxiliary has set up a page on Facebook specifically for donations.
You can visit their page to help.
