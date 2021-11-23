NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – It's that time of year where many step up to give to those in need.
Just days before Thanksgiving, preparations are taking place at the Nashville Rescue Mission to make sure everyone who wants a hot meal will be fed.
It’s the annual 'Mission: Possible Turkey Fry' and country music star Tracy Lawrence and his friends plan to fry 500 turkeys today before 3 p.m.
This is the 16th year Tracy Lawrence has done his part to give back to the homeless and hungry in Middle Tennessee.
This year, the Rescue Mission expects to serve 4,000 Thanksgiving meals over a 2-day banquet that starts tomorrow.
Throughout the day there will be tons of festivities, including some other celebrities manning the fryers and preparing the food.
Tonight, Tracy Lawrence is also holding a benefit show with all proceeds going to the Nashville Rescue Mission.
The performance starts at 6 p.m. will be at the Assembly Food Hall Skydeck at Fifth + Broadway.
