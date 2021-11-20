NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Annual Rock' N' Roll Marathon returned to the streets of downtown Nashville on Saturday morning.
More than 1,600 racers participated in this year's event. The running series had a marathon, half-marathon, 5k, and 615 races.
In addition, the running series partnered with St. Jude. They worked with Ryan Kinder and Kidner's Kids to give toys to kids affected by the Waverly floods.
"It's fantastic. It was one of the best runs I've ever done," one runner said. "The weather was a little cold, but it was a great, a great cause, and it's really an honor to be here and help the cause."
A local father planning to participate in Saturday’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is taking a spontaneous idea and running with it.
