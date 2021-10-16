NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Saturday was a good day to get out and take your furry friend to the Annual Nashville Humane Association's Dog Day.
There were several contests for the dogs and their owners at Centennial Park to participate in the events.
However, those who didn't make the event can still help pets in need.
"You know adopting, volunteering, fostering. There are so many ways to help our mission," Media Director for Nashville Humane Association Kenny Tallier said. "Just go to our website, check it out, or visit us at 213 Osceola Avenue, and we'll be happy to answer any of your questions."
All proceeds from the annual Dog Day go toward NHA's medical fund, transport program, and the daily care for all their animals, which NHA said will reach nearly 4,000 this year.
For more on the Nashville Humane Association, click here.
