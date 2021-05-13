MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police will remember the lives of fallen officers during their annual ceremony, scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.
The ceremony coincides with National Police Week, and follows several memorials for law enforcement around the Midstate this week.
MPD Peace Officer Memorial Day Ceremony honoring fallen goes virtual https://t.co/RagbEpoAlp— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 10, 2021
You can watch Murfreesboro's ceremony on their social media pages today starting at 9 a.m..
