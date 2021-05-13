Murfreesboro Police generic

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police will remember the lives of fallen officers during their annual ceremony, scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday. 

The ceremony coincides with National Police Week, and follows several memorials for law enforcement around the Midstate this week. 

You can watch Murfreesboro's ceremony on their social media pages today starting at 9 a.m.. 

