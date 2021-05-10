NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A memorial service honoring the Nashville officers killed in the line of duty is being held on Monday morning.

The annual tribute service, which is sponsored by the Andrew Jackson Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, is being held at First Baptist Church on 7th Avenue South around 11 a.m.

Police said the last Metro officer killed in the line of duty was Officer John Anderson. Police said Anderson died on July 4, 2019, after his police cruiser was hit by another car at Interstate Drive and Woodland Street.