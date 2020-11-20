NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cheekwood Botanical Gardens will flip the switch on one of Nashville's most beloved Christmas traditions tonight.
Holiday Lights will feature more than a million Christmas lights and a number of festive displays, including a Nutcracker exhibit in partnership with the Nashville Ballet.
Holiday Lights will also feature two new additions, reindeer Dolly and Hope.
Meet Hope, our newest resident reindeer!🦌— Cheekwood (@Cheekwood) November 19, 2020
Learn more about Hope and Dolly in our latest blog post, and stop by to see them during our daytime hours and at night during Holiday LIGHTS until January 10th!✨https://t.co/QSMypU4NYL pic.twitter.com/lk39LDHymf
Holiday Lights is open seven nights a week, from 5 to 10 p.m..
For more information on the event, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.