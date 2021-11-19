COOL SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Radio Station 96.3 Jack FM partnered with the United States Marine Corps as they put bikes together at the annual Bikes or Bust drive.
The annual driver benefits Toys for Tots and runs from Friday to Monday. Anyone interested in donating a bicycle can drop it off Sam’s Club Cool Springs, located at 3070 Mallory Lane in Franklin. The drive runs from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. It wraps up at noon on Monday.
Marines put bicycles out in the parking lot. Another way people can help is by putting bikes together.
People can also make a cash donation to purchase a bike. Bikes of all sizes are welcome.
To learn more about the annual Bikes or Bust drive, click here.
To see how you can help Toys for Tots and where you can drop-off locations, click here.
