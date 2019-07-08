NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There was a more compelling reason to roll up your sleeve at the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive on Monday – to honor fallen Metro Police Officer John Anderson.
All of the blood donations from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at Monday’s event were giving in Anderson’s name.
The annual blood drive creates a friendly competition to encourage donors to give the gift of life.
All day Metro Police, Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies and Nashville Fire Department employees typically go head-to-head all day at Nissan Stadium, giving in honor of their favorite badge.
This year they wanted to come together.
“At the end of the day, Sheriff (Daron) Hall has determined that we are going to not only honor the fallen officer, John Anderson, with this blood drive, but the sheriff’s office is going to give all of their donations and their votes to the police department at the end of the day, and we’ll see how those numbers will stack up,” said Heath Kane, blood drive chairman and Director of Training for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Organizers want to remind everyone how critical it is to give blood.
“It’s the one thing that you can’t fabricate, you can’t duplicate, you can’t create it in a machine or in a factory,” said Kane. “It has to come from real human beings.”
The three departments have battled it out for 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.