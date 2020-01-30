WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Natural inspiration is easy to find when you live in Middle Tennessee.
"It all comes together when you think about what makes a painting. Even with the sun coming up every thing is going on with the world," said painter Anne Goetze. "You're kind of competing with what God made, it's always changing."
The competition with God includes people, too.
People are all unique and come from different walks of life. That life with a camera and creative sense has been with Goetze for 35 years, with no end in sight.
"You don't even think about it because I think it's I truly enjoy what I'm doing," she said.
You can find more information on Goetze and her paintings at annegoetze.com.
