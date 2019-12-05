WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC INFORMATION AND PHOTOGRAPHS THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An animal rescue is seeking donations to help after Coffee County Animal Control seized 23 dogs and cats from deplorable conditions.
According to a Facebook post from Halo's Second Chance Animal Rescue, 16 dogs and 7 cats were found among the remains of 6 dogs, 1 cat, and two unknown animal skulls on the property. Most of the animals were near death.
The group is seeking financial donations for medical care, groomers, and loving foster homes to go to one they are healthy enough.
News partners at The Manchester Times reports that charges are pending against the owners of the animals. Coffee County Animal Control will not be able to continue housing the animals, as the shelter is over capacity.
DONATIONS can be made to the 501c3 non-profit animal rescue through their Facebook page, through PayPal at Halos2chance@gmail.com, directly to All Creatures Vet in Manchester, or by check or money order to:
Halos Second Chance Animal Rescue
1016 Muirwood Blvd.
Murfreesboro, TN, 37128
For additional information, call Coffee County Animal Control at (931) 723-0551.
News4 has chosen not to show the photographs of the deceased animals. To view additional photos, click here to go to Halo's Second Chance Animal Rescue's Facebook page.
