NASHVILLE – More than a dozen cats and dogs were rescued from Giles County and taken to the Nashville Humane Association for better care.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office received an animal cruelty tip and searched Kenneth Eddin’s home. There they found 10 dogs, 6 cats, and one deceased canine on the property. Eddins was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

“Some of these animals are older, they don’t have any teeth, they have health issues, behavioral issues….they were living in hell,” said Laura Baker, the Executive Director for the Nashville Humane Association.

News 4 crews went inside of the Nashville Humane Association and saw many of the dogs trembling in fear and had low energy. News 4 also received cellphone video from inside of the suspect’s home.

“There were things stacked from floor to ceiling and just really bad conditions no food, no water, no shelter, covered in feces, and it took us a couple of hours to get them off property. And there was a deceased dog on property as well,” said Baker.

Baker and her team plan to take the next several weeks to nurse all ten dogs back to good health.

“Some of these dogs are very fearful, so it’s going to be a long journey for them to go to foster care to get the behavioral and medical needs that they have addressed, it’s going to be a long road but we’re hoping to find them homes in the next couple of months,” said Baker.

Baker says they want to make sure the dogs are ready for adoption. She says these dogs will need pet owners who are patient.

“So we’re hoping that the adopters don’t have to do anything we want to make them solid house broken, good with kids, so we want to do that work and once they’re available those are the kind of homes we are looking for.

It will take weeks before these dogs are ready to be adopted. If you’re interested in the adoption process, contact the Nashville Humane Association for more information.