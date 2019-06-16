NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashvillians adopted 30 animals at Metro Animal Care and Control on Sunday during a special Father's Day adoption event in which adoption fees were waived.
According to MACC officials, 16 dogs and 14 cats found forever homes.
There are still plenty of pets to adopt, as the facility's adoption floor is at capacity.
Regular adoption feeds are as much as $90, but were waived through Sunday in honor of Father's Day.
All adopted pets at MACC will come spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on all vaccinations.
MACC is open seven days a week for adoption from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special evening hours on Thursday until 6 p.m.
MACC is located at 5125 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211.
