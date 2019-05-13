COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps assisted the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Friday in the rescue of more than 42 animals from a Cookeville home, where the owners were reportedly breeding the animals for sale.
All of the animals were seized by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and were reportedly living in neglectful conditions. ARC responders found 23 dogs and 19 cats either without water or without drinkable water, and when food was present it was visibly moldy.
It appeared from the high ammonia gas levels and fresh diarrhea that dogs had recently been housed in the basement but, at the time of the seizure, all dogs present were outside.
Several dogs were contained in trash-strewn pens and others were running loose on the property. Seven cats were contained in an outdoor enclosure in the back yard and the remainder were in the house, including a mom and two kittens.
The animals were suffering from a range of medical issues, including dental disease, matting of the fur, fur loss, ear and eye infections, internal and external parasites (such as fleas), overgrown nails, untreated skin infections, pyometra, untreated entropion, and corneal ulcers. A long-deceased kitten was also found in a basket on a shelf.
The planning for this rescue began when ARC was contacted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, who had arrived at the property to serve an arrest warrant on an unrelated matter Friday morning and, upon discovering the animals housed in deplorable conditions, requested ARC’s assistance in removing the animals and documenting them and the property. One of the two adult property owners living in the home was arrested and charged with felony theft and TennCare fraud.
ARC safely transported the animals to their Rescue Operations Center in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.