Animal cruelty investigation leads to overcrowding at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Animal Care and Control needs the public's help fostering dogs involved in an animal cruelty investigation

Clarksville Police said they did a welfare check at Terry Mosley and Slyy Malone's home on Plum Street about animals on the property. Upon arrival, officers found six dead animals and 22 neglected dogs.

Officials gathered the living animals and transferred them to a veterinarian for treatment. The local veterinarian sent the dogs to the Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, staying until further notice.

The dogs already at MCACC need to move to another location, preferably a home, soon as possible. MCACC officials have reached out to other rescue partners and other shelters.

"Temporary kennels have been set up in the hallway, but this is not ideal for the animals or the staff in a building that is already beyond capacity. We need to find good homes for our adoptable dogs," Director of MCACC David Kaske said in a release on Friday. "If you have been seriously thinking about getting a dog, I ask that you please consider a shelter dog first. Shelter dogs have proved to be some of the best dogs you could ever have."

Terry Mosley and Slyy Malone were charged with animal cruelty as well as narcotics violations. Police said they also found marijuana and marijuana edibles in the home during a search. They are currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Anyone who wants to adopt the dogs at MCACC on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs over the age of four months will not be available for foster care unless they are spayed or neutered. To learn more about adopting or the MCACC, click here or call 931-448-5750