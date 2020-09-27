The Nashville Predators' fourth annual fishing tournament benefits pediatric cancer.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend brought with it some beautiful fishing weather and a cool $2,500 for some awesome fisherman.

And that's not all as the winner also took home a pretty awesome trophy.

Saturday was the fourth annual Nashville Predators fishing tournament and even some pro fishermen took to the water to cast their lines. Mike McClelland of Arkansas won the pro division, and one of his competitors told News4 September is a tough month for bass fishing.

"You have transition going on," fisherman Tim Horton said. "You have cooler temps starting to happen and they've been out in their summer places all year long, and they're starting to transition. So, its kind of like a needle in the hay stack, and there's a lot more hay so to speak." 

All proceeds benefit pediatric cancer and the Preds Foundation wants to thank everyone who took part in the tournament. 

