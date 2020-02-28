Angela Boswell
Courtesy: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Angela Boswell, the grandmother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, bonded out of jail Friday, according to WCYB. 

Boswell was arrested last week in Wilkes County, NC after law enforcement found her and William McCloud in a silver BMW that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office were looking for. 

Both Boswell and McCloud were charged with one count of theft over $2,500 and were brought back to Sullivan County on outstanding warrants. 

Boswell must wear an ankle monitor as a condition of her bond, which was set at $1,000. 

The TBI issued an Amber Alert on Feb. 19 for Evelyn Boswell after a family member reported her missing. 

Anyone with information on Evelyn's whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

The Search for Evelyn Boswell
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.