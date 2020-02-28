SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Angela Boswell, the grandmother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, bonded out of jail Friday, according to WCYB.
Boswell was arrested last week in Wilkes County, NC after law enforcement found her and William McCloud in a silver BMW that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office were looking for.
Both Boswell and McCloud were charged with one count of theft over $2,500 and were brought back to Sullivan County on outstanding warrants.
Boswell must wear an ankle monitor as a condition of her bond, which was set at $1,000.
The TBI issued an Amber Alert on Feb. 19 for Evelyn Boswell after a family member reported her missing.
Anyone with information on Evelyn's whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.