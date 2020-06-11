HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - One of the most popular tourist destinations in the entire state is reopening today after being closed for nearly three months.
The Hermitage, home of President Andrew Jackson, will welcome visitors back but there will be some changes when you go all to keep you safe.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is checking in with the 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark to find out what new safety guidelines are in place.
For information on tickets and new hours, head to the Andrew Jackson's Hermitage's official website here.
